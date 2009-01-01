Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Tank full probe #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 61 Posts 113 Tank full probe Nutty question:

Is there a hand-held probe you can insert into the fill tube when gassing up?

Fuel gauges don't respond fast enough, some skis don't have a gauge, some dont work.



If I spill a little gas filling my mower in the driveway I don't care--but I don't like spilling ANY in my lake.



Open to other ideas...

Easy, take out front storage bin OR remove seat and watch the fuel level as you fill up.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

