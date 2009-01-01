Thread: Tank full probe

|
|
-
Tank full probe
Nutty question:
Is there a hand-held probe you can insert into the fill tube when gassing up?
Fuel gauges don't respond fast enough, some skis don't have a gauge, some dont work.
If I spill a little gas filling my mower in the driveway I don't care--but I don't like spilling ANY in my lake.
Open to other ideas...
(and no my tank isn't quite translucent enough)
-
Re: Tank full probe
Easy, take out front storage bin OR remove seat and watch the fuel level as you fill up.
