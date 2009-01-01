 Tank full probe
Thread: Tank full probe

  Today, 04:00 PM
    guy48065
    Tank full probe

    Nutty question:
    Is there a hand-held probe you can insert into the fill tube when gassing up?
    Fuel gauges don't respond fast enough, some skis don't have a gauge, some dont work.

    If I spill a little gas filling my mower in the driveway I don't care--but I don't like spilling ANY in my lake.

    Open to other ideas...
    (and no my tank isn't quite translucent enough)
    96 & 97 1100Zxi
  Today, 05:42 PM
    Myself
    Re: Tank full probe

    Easy, take out front storage bin OR remove seat and watch the fuel level as you fill up.
