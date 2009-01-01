 Central PA - 550/650 Conversion Skis
    kupcak3
    Apr 2010
    Central PA
    34
    Thumbs up Central PA - 550/650 Conversion Skis

    JS550/650 conversion skis

    1 running, ready for water

    Other spare hull with 90% everything to second 650 conversion. (Needs conversion plate, top end redone, 550pump)

    Running ski has:

    New crank, fresh bottom end, less than 10hrs
    650 stock pipe mod
    44SBN carb
    Westcoast carb manifold
    Mariner 550 waterbox
    Ocean pro finned ride plate x2 (1 for each ski)
    Mako impeller *19 repitched by Impros
    Dual cooling mod
    PLD shortened handle pole
    Blowson Tubbie II sponsons
    Lowered hood
    Widened foot tray
    Foot holds

    Additional parts for second ski:

    *19 impeller
    650 stock pipe
    44sbn carb
    Ocean pro finned ride plate
    650 motor (needs top end done)
    650 ebox
    Mariner 550 waterbox
    Hand bars with trigger throttle

    Additional misc original parts from custom ski included.

    PVC ski stand included.
    Running ski has good title, spare ski has no title, but clean vin. Trailer has title.

    Will not part, sold as lot. Asking $2200 for lot.

    pewpew lazers

    96' Wave Venture

