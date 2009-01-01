|
I dream skis
Central PA - 550/650 Conversion Skis
JS550/650 conversion skis
1 running, ready for water
Other spare hull with 90% everything to second 650 conversion. (Needs conversion plate, top end redone, 550pump)
Running ski has:
New crank, fresh bottom end, less than 10hrs
650 stock pipe mod
44SBN carb
Westcoast carb manifold
Mariner 550 waterbox
Ocean pro finned ride plate x2 (1 for each ski)
Mako impeller *19 repitched by Impros
Dual cooling mod
PLD shortened handle pole
Blowson Tubbie II sponsons
Lowered hood
Widened foot tray
Foot holds
Additional parts for second ski:
*19 impeller
650 stock pipe
44sbn carb
Ocean pro finned ride plate
650 motor (needs top end done)
650 ebox
Mariner 550 waterbox
Hand bars with trigger throttle
Additional misc original parts from custom ski included.
PVC ski stand included.
Running ski has good title, spare ski has no title, but clean vin. Trailer has title.
Will not part, sold as lot. Asking $2200 for lot.
