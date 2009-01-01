Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Central PA - 550/650 Conversion Skis #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2010 Location Central PA Age 34 Posts 551 Central PA - 550/650 Conversion Skis JS550/650 conversion skis



1 running, ready for water



Other spare hull with 90% everything to second 650 conversion. (Needs conversion plate, top end redone, 550pump)



Running ski has:



New crank, fresh bottom end, less than 10hrs

650 stock pipe mod

44SBN carb

Westcoast carb manifold

Mariner 550 waterbox

Ocean pro finned ride plate x2 (1 for each ski)

Mako impeller *19 repitched by Impros

Dual cooling mod

PLD shortened handle pole

Blowson Tubbie II sponsons

Lowered hood

Widened foot tray

Foot holds



Additional parts for second ski:



*19 impeller

650 stock pipe

44sbn carb

Ocean pro finned ride plate

650 motor (needs top end done)

650 ebox

Mariner 550 waterbox

Hand bars with trigger throttle



Additional misc original parts from custom ski included.



PVC ski stand included.

Running ski has good title, spare ski has no title, but clean vin. Trailer has title.



Will not part, sold as lot. Asking $2200 for lot.



292245204_10100614405603987_260679972973769503_n.jpg292192466_10100614405539117_428019811692426143_n.jpg292224497_10100614405389417_3708163083739472318_n.jpg291889927_10100614405429337_267159527381508094_n.jpg291949548_10100614405469257_5701651808512004825_n.jpg292213588_10100614405574047_2347891593760120460_n.jpg292097303_10100614405778637_1881084330767146297_n.jpg292182321_10100614405698797_4254439552502079176_n.jpg292049183_10100614405938317_518306458450722753_n.jpg





96' Wave Venture



