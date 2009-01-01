Thread: 1996 gtx

|
1996 gtx
So another project.
1996 GTX, grey box and wiring has been pulled out of the ski. Previous owner purchased another complete unit. Is their a way to test the unit or should I just connect everything and see what happens.
Re: 1996 gtx
The unit being the grey box, CDI etc...
Re: 1996 gtx
You can connect it all up but unless you have the correct Lanyard for that MPEM you will have to have one programmed to it before it will key up and be able to check things out, luckily on those models the entire box is connected with multi-connectors so it's pretty simple just make sure to connect the wires with the same colors on the mulit- connectors
Re: 1996 gtx
Is the dealer the only place to get the lanyard programmed?
Re: 1996 gtx
Unless you can find someone with a Candoopro or a handheld programmer
