Thread: 1996 gtx

1996 gtx So another project.



1996 GTX, grey box and wiring has been pulled out of the ski. Previous owner purchased another complete unit. Is their a way to test the unit or should I just connect everything and see what happens.

The unit being the grey box, CDI etc...

You can connect it all up but unless you have the correct Lanyard for that MPEM you will have to have one programmed to it before it will key up and be able to check things out, luckily on those models the entire box is connected with multi-connectors so it's pretty simple just make sure to connect the wires with the same colors on the mulit- connectors

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Is the dealer the only place to get the lanyard programmed?

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

