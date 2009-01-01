Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 06 FX HO CRUISER wont run under load #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2003 Location New Windsor, NY Age 44 Posts 12 06 FX HO CRUISER wont run under load Hey guys,



I bought this ski back in April. Previous owner had a new engine installed by Yamaha last fall. Ive put 6 hrs on it so far following break in procedure. Last week I took it out, went to the local sandy beach near me about 20 min from the dock and it ran fine. Anchored it for like an hr then took it out to buzz around. Had it 3/4 to full throttle for like 2 min or so then just threw it around and as I came out of a turn the rpms started to drop. I feathered the throttle but it did nothing so I let off and it died. Had to crank it a few times and it started but barely. Any throttle and it died. I was finally able to just barely it get it back to the beach and get towed back to the dock. Got it home, pulled the plugs..it has spark, compression and fuel pressure. Stated it up and ran it for 5-6 min on the hose with no problem. I did replace the plugs, brought it back down to the water a few days later. Ran it on the trailer and had it revving to about 5-6000 rpms for like 20 seconds and it started to die again. Let go of the throttle-it died. After a few cranks, started again but wouldnt rev past 2000 rpms and dies. It starts anytime but under load will not run very long and Im running out of ideas before dropping it off to Yamaha. Liz



2006 FX Cruiser HO #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 33 Posts 1,115 Re: 06 FX HO CRUISER wont run under load when you ran it for 5-6 minutes on the hose did you have the seat off? could be an exhaust leak. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,936 Re: 06 FX HO CRUISER wont run under load I had a throttle body go bad on one last year, these skis are fly by wire that means the throttle plate is opened elect6ronicly crank the ski up and see if the throttle plate is actually opening when you open the throttle. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

