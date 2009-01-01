Hey guys,
I bought this ski back in April. Previous owner had a new engine installed by Yamaha last fall. Ive put 6 hrs on it so far following break in procedure. Last week I took it out, went to the local sandy beach near me about 20 min from the dock and it ran fine. Anchored it for like an hr then took it out to buzz around. Had it 3/4 to full throttle for like 2 min or so then just threw it around and as I came out of a turn the rpms started to drop. I feathered the throttle but it did nothing so I let off and it died. Had to crank it a few times and it started but barely. Any throttle and it died. I was finally able to just barely it get it back to the beach and get towed back to the dock. Got it home, pulled the plugs..it has spark, compression and fuel pressure. Stated it up and ran it for 5-6 min on the hose with no problem. I did replace the plugs, brought it back down to the water a few days later. Ran it on the trailer and had it revving to about 5-6000 rpms for like 20 seconds and it started to die again. Let go of the throttle-it died. After a few cranks, started again but wouldnt rev past 2000 rpms and dies. It starts anytime but under load will not run very long and Im running out of ideas before dropping it off to Yamaha.