 02 RX DI Engine Shimming
  Today, 09:43 AM #1
    LOUIS13
    PWCToday Newbie
    02 RX DI Engine Shimming

    I just dropped my rebuilt engine in last night and am having an issue getting the alignment 100% correct. I am using the Sea Doo alignment tool. I put the shims back in between the top of the motor mount and engine mounting bracket where is was from the factory and it's not right. Do I need to remove the big shims from under the motor mounts and hull?
  Today, 09:47 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming

    You need to shim it wherever it needs to be shimmed, this may include a shim under the pump on some skis, you can look at the back of the PTO with a mirror and see what needs to happen to make it line up.
  Today, 09:51 AM #3
    LOUIS13
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    You need to shim it wherever it needs to be shimmed, this may include a shim under the pump on some skis, you can look at the back of the PTO with a mirror and see what needs to happen to make it line up.
    Do I need to remove ALL the shims including the shims under the mounts between the hull to start with? I figured I would be able to just drop it right back in.
  Today, 09:53 AM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming

    Start with the way it was and add or remove shims as necessary to get it to line up, do yourself a big favor and only remove or add one shim at a time
  Today, 10:22 AM #5
    LOUIS13
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    Start with the way it was and add or remove shims as necessary to get it to line up, do yourself a big favor and only remove or add one shim at a time
    Got it, thanks...wasn't sure if I should mess with the shims under the mounts or not
  Today, 10:25 AM #6
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming

    I would leave those alone unless it becomes necessary to remove them
