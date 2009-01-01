|
02 RX DI Engine Shimming
I just dropped my rebuilt engine in last night and am having an issue getting the alignment 100% correct. I am using the Sea Doo alignment tool. I put the shims back in between the top of the motor mount and engine mounting bracket where is was from the factory and it's not right. Do I need to remove the big shims from under the motor mounts and hull?
Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming
You need to shim it wherever it needs to be shimmed, this may include a shim under the pump on some skis, you can look at the back of the PTO with a mirror and see what needs to happen to make it line up.
Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming
Do I need to remove ALL the shims including the shims under the mounts between the hull to start with? I figured I would be able to just drop it right back in.
Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming
Start with the way it was and add or remove shims as necessary to get it to line up, do yourself a big favor and only remove or add one shim at a time
Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming
Got it, thanks...wasn't sure if I should mess with the shims under the mounts or not
Re: 02 RX DI Engine Shimming
I would leave those alone unless it becomes necessary to remove them
