02 RX DI Engine Shimming

I just dropped my rebuilt engine in last night and am having an issue getting the alignment 100% correct. I am using the Sea Doo alignment tool. I put the shims back in between the top of the motor mount and engine mounting bracket where is was from the factory and it's not right. Do I need to remove the big shims from under the motor mounts and hull?

You need to shim it wherever it needs to be shimmed, this may include a shim under the pump on some skis, you can look at the back of the PTO with a mirror and see what needs to happen to make it line up.

Start with the way it was and add or remove shims as necessary to get it to line up, do yourself a big favor and only remove or add one shim at a time

I would leave those alone unless it becomes necessary to remove them

