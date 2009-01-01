Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP thinking its running rich a low speed or is it something else? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Minnesota Posts 3 96 XP thinking its running rich a low speed or is it something else? So I bought this one last year, took it to the lake thinking it was a good running ski.

Started up great and idled good, but would just bog out. So I rebuild the carbs thinking that must be the problem, but no change at all.

So I then discovered the rectifier was bad and replaced that. So that was end of season, now I get it to lake and it runs rich at low throttle, but maybe 1/2 on up seems to run great and the plugs look good.

Then I discovered the exhaust valve leaking, I think I have that fixed now, is that supposed to supply water at all rpms to the pipe? pulled hose at idle speed and it was spraying water, with no leaking under valve.

So then I thought maybe it just needed an 1/8 to 1/4 turn in on the Low speed screws, so I did go 1/4 in which would be screw at 3/4 turn out. still didnt run much better, and at that point I was afraid to turn the low speed screw in any more, there must be some other reason it is running crappy at low speeds.

I set the pop off in the right range, but is there any difference if you set it on the high side or the low side of pop off range? would that change my low speed fuel?

But then I wonder if it just isn't running right at low speed, maybe electrical or something and that's why my plugs are black? One of my other issues is when I hit the start button it takes a few seconds before it cranks the engine, but once it cranks it cranks fine and starts up good. It just has like a 5 -10 second pause, where you almost think it isn't going to crank the engine.

Should I replace the starter solenoid, for that problem? could I have other electrical issues causing the engine to run rough at low speed, but then runs great at high speed?

Any ideas would be appreciated,

Thanks

Oh one other thing, the previous owner sucked up rocks in the impeller, I keep wondering if that could have screwed something up, why this thing doesnt run for crap?

P.O. also said he was having an issue with it running rich, so he disconnected the oil injection and went to premix, thinking it was getting too much oil. Pretty sure I asked him if that fixed it, but cant remember what he said, thinking he said yes. Guess I should have ran from this one. lol

