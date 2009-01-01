 '99 GP1200 for sale in Arkansas
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:06 PM #1
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,099

    '99 GP1200 for sale in Arkansas

    Asking $3950 OBO. With or without a trailer. I even have a double trailer if you leave me your single trailer.
    Has 240 hours on the gauge but I just went through the engine. Stock crank is buttery smooth. Cylinders STILL AT STD BORE with about .006" piston/cyl clearance at the worst!! Light case cleanup and tunneling. Light porting. Head squish corrected and milled slightly (125#psi). All new gaskets and seals. Carbs have the balanced return mod and were also just gone through. Also disassembled/cleaned/lubed the starter. Jet pump was rebuilt no more than 30 running hours ago. Has a Pro-tec intake grate.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:11 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,099

    Re: '99 GP1200 for sale in Arkansas

    More pics......glovebox hinge issue has been repaired. Rotten plastic under rear set lip (very common on these) has been epoxy and glass reinforced. Nose had a half dollar sized dock bruise repaired. Seat cover is starting to get little cracks.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 