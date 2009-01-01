Asking $3950 OBO. With or without a trailer. I even have a double trailer if you leave me your single trailer.
Has 240 hours on the gauge but I just went through the engine. Stock crank is buttery smooth. Cylinders STILL AT STD BORE with about .006" piston/cyl clearance at the worst!! Light case cleanup and tunneling. Light porting. Head squish corrected and milled slightly (125#psi). All new gaskets and seals. Carbs have the balanced return mod and were also just gone through. Also disassembled/cleaned/lubed the starter. Jet pump was rebuilt no more than 30 running hours ago. Has a Pro-tec intake grate.
More pics......glovebox hinge issue has been repaired. Rotten plastic under rear set lip (very common on these) has been epoxy and glass reinforced. Nose had a half dollar sized dock bruise repaired. Seat cover is starting to get little cracks.