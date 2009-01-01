Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '99 GP1200 for sale in Arkansas #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,099 '99 GP1200 for sale in Arkansas Asking $3950 OBO. With or without a trailer. I even have a double trailer if you leave me your single trailer.

Has 240 hours on the gauge but I just went through the engine. Stock crank is buttery smooth. Cylinders STILL AT STD BORE with about .006" piston/cyl clearance at the worst!! Light case cleanup and tunneling. Light porting. Head squish corrected and milled slightly (125#psi). All new gaskets and seals. Carbs have the balanced return mod and were also just gone through. Also disassembled/cleaned/lubed the starter. Jet pump was rebuilt no more than 30 running hours ago. Has a Pro-tec intake grate. Attached Images IMG_1802.JPG (1.49 MB, 2 views)

IMG_1802.JPG (1.49 MB, 2 views) IMG_1803.JPG (1.66 MB, 1 views)

IMG_1803.JPG (1.66 MB, 1 views) IMG_1794.JPG (1.74 MB, 1 views)

IMG_1794.JPG (1.74 MB, 1 views) IMG_1793.JPG (1.88 MB, 1 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,099 Re: '99 GP1200 for sale in Arkansas More pics......glovebox hinge issue has been repaired. Rotten plastic under rear set lip (very common on these) has been epoxy and glass reinforced. Nose had a half dollar sized dock bruise repaired. Seat cover is starting to get little cracks. Attached Images IMG_1805.JPG (1.26 MB, 1 views)

IMG_1805.JPG (1.26 MB, 1 views) IMG_1804.JPG (1.24 MB, 2 views)

IMG_1804.JPG (1.24 MB, 2 views) IMG_1798.JPG (1.56 MB, 1 views)

IMG_1798.JPG (1.56 MB, 1 views) IMG_1799.JPG (1.37 MB, 1 views)

IMG_1799.JPG (1.37 MB, 1 views) IMG_1796.JPG (1.20 MB, 1 views)

IMG_1796.JPG (1.20 MB, 1 views) IMG_1801.JPG (1.40 MB, 1 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules