Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '95 STS, no spark aft plug. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2009 Location SW Pa. Age 57 Posts 18 '95 STS, no spark aft plug. Hi all! Running wide open, the ski started to stutter and shake a bit so I got off there throttle and limped at idle to the bank which was about 30 seconds or so. Had a buddy come get me and get me home. Compression 120-ish in both cylinders.. Found no spark for aft plug. No access to a manual, yet so what's the group experience with the most common reasons (and fix) for this issue. I SHOULD HAVE USED THE TIMING LIGHT FIRST!

Bad spark plug wire end or complete wire, that' a wasted spark system, if one fires they both fire so if the rear is not firing it's in the wire or spark plug cap, kawasaki uses kinda crappy spark plug wires I have seen them with twenty or more breaks in a single section of wire before.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

