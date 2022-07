Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet works flow control 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location KS Posts 4 Jet works flow control 1100 I keep reading about theses things and people say they work. Where does it go on the ZXI1100? There isnt a stinger inlet that I can tell. Attached Images Capture.JPG (106.3 KB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules