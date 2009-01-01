|
Keihin 28mm Carb Fuel not staying in carb - is there an internal restrictor in these
Working on an older Keihin 28mm carb from an X2, putting it on a 650sx. Starts and idles OK. But at high speed it died after about 5 seconds of running. On a hunch I put a restrictor (1/8 hole in a rod of brass) in line on the return hose thinking maybe there should be a restrictor pill (but not seeing one anywhere mentioned on the net). This time it ran hard for about 15 to 20 seconds then starts to starve out. Let it idle and it would go again for about that amount of time. Next attempt will be a 1/16 or smaller if I can find my old jet drill bits.
So... did those old 28mm units have a restrictor in the carb that maybe someone removed? I know very little about these carbs, all our others are Minkunis.
Any advice appreciated.
Re: Keihin 28mm Carb Fuel not staying in carb - is there an internal restrictor in th
No restrictor is necessary on the Keihin carbs.
