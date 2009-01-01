Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXI Pro - Trouble coming on the pipe #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 343 SXI Pro - Trouble coming on the pipe Hadn't received much response in the Kawasaki section, so trying here. Have a new build I have been working on and am encountering something strange which i am looking for input on. Below are the specs and issue....looking for educated input



Setup:

- 2001 SXI pro

- milled head for 92 octane, rest of the engine is stock

- Boyesen dual stage fiber reeds, original i-body 40mm dual carbs with 2.0 N/S, 80g springs, 75 pilots / 150 mains. Choke & choke plates still hooked up. Tau Ceti flame arrestors.

- Factory Pipe limited pipe, water screws set at: top - 3/4 turn out, middle - 1/8 turn out, bottom - 1/8 turn out. water lightly sizzles on chamber after ride.

- Water routing follows factory's "race" setup (with temp sensor bi-passed), electrical wires for temp sensor is still currently hooked up

- 9/17 big hub swirl Skat impeller, 650sx outlet nozzle (83mm)

- Riding at sea level with temperature in the 70s/80s.



Issue:



When first starting the ski, the first 1-2 minutes feel great. Ski and pipe seem to hit powerband between 1/4 to 1/2 throttle. Ski wakes up and you can tell the powerband of the pipe is occurring. After the first 1-2 minutes of riding....the ski will not hit the powerband naturally. Only if the pump comes unloaded will the ski hit the power band. After the pump comes unloaded, when the ski hits the powerband and the pump again hooks up, the ski will stay in the powerband for a run....but if you let off the throttle and again hit the throttle....ski will not naturally hit the powerband. This problem seems to get incrementally worse the longer the ski is ridden.



Questions:



1. Based off everyones experience, do we think this may be a jetting issue? One of the next things I plan to try is to try larger pilots potentially....and larger mains...but did not have larger pilots or mains on hand to try.

2. Does this sound like a pipe issue? If so, any thoughts?

3. The bi-passed temp sensor.....would the electrical wires still being hooked up cause this? (since no water is being routed through the sensor)





Thanks for any input. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 33 Posts 2,190 Re: SXI Pro - Trouble coming on the pipe 1. Based off everyones experience, do we think this may be a jetting issue? One of the next things I plan to try is to try larger pilots potentially....and larger mains...but did not have larger pilots or mains on hand to try.



Jets should be close enough where it will run without any major issues. If it was a jetting issue, it sounds like it is too rich and thats why it gets worse as the motor warms up. That doesnt seem to make sense in this case.



2. Does this sound like a pipe issue? If so, any thoughts?

Have you checked for any exhaust leaks? Maybe try popping the hood off after the problem happens.



3. The bi-passed temp sensor.....would the electrical wires still being hooked up cause this? (since no water is being routed through the sensor)

If the sensor was putting it in limp mode, it would be held to low RPM whether the pump is in the water or not. Since it revs when the pump is out, I cant see this being the cause.



