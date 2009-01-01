 Is idling bad?
Thread: Is idling bad?

    guy48065
    Is idling bad?

    I only have 2 year's experience and only with my 2 Kawasaki 1100s so I consider myself a newbie. So here's a newbie question:
    Do jetskis foul the cylinders & plugs if you just putter around without brapping the throttle?

    Monday my wife & I trailered the skis to a different lake. We puttered around this large lake, gawking at the houses & boats then after 30 minutes or so I was ready to play.
    My ski was missing & running like crap so we ended our day early.
    I pulled the plugs yesterday & they were pretty sooty, and probably the cylinders are, too.
    Put in a new set and it ran smooth in the driveway.

    So are skis like snowmobiles & dirtbikes in that they can't run long at low rpms?
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Is idling bad?

    On an 1100 Kawi yes it will probably foul plugs as these do not have variable rate oil injection , they will also leave a cloud of smoke when you do take off after extended periods of idling.
