Thread: Is idling bad?

Is idling bad? I only have 2 year's experience and only with my 2 Kawasaki 1100s so I consider myself a newbie. So here's a newbie question:

Do jetskis foul the cylinders & plugs if you just putter around without brapping the throttle?



Monday my wife & I trailered the skis to a different lake. We puttered around this large lake, gawking at the houses & boats then after 30 minutes or so I was ready to play.

My ski was missing & running like crap so we ended our day early.

I pulled the plugs yesterday & they were pretty sooty, and probably the cylinders are, too.

Put in a new set and it ran smooth in the driveway.



So are skis like snowmobiles & dirtbikes in that they can't run long at low rpms? Last edited by guy48065; Today at 10:26 AM . 96 & 97 1100Zxi #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,920 Re: Is idling bad? On an 1100 Kawi yes it will probably foul plugs as these do not have variable rate oil injection , they will also leave a cloud of smoke when you do take off after extended periods of idling. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

