Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki JS 550 sx rebuild #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2014 Location Rhode Island Age 48 Posts 369 Kawasaki JS 550 sx rebuild I just picked up a 1990 550sx with low compression in owner cylinder. Previous owner stated they had overheat problems prior to letting it sit in storage. I tore into the motor and the pistons and cylinders don’t look awful but I noticed the head has been milled. I don’t want to run this head again because it looks like it was milled too much. I have a nice 440 head and wondering if I could run this head on it?

440 head is a no go combustion chambers are way too small, I have some good stock 550 heads if you need one.



