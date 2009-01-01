 1997 Kawasaki 1100 stx backfires through carbs last chance to help
  Today, 06:24 PM #1
    BCRski
    1997 Kawasaki 1100 stx backfires through carbs last chance to help

    3 sets of carbs, 2 computers, 6 coil packs, brand new set of reed valves, new ignitor and here we are still, I've gotten it to start and run for a maximum of 90 seconds. while its running its running absolutely terrible, backfiring out the exhaust and the carbs too until it backfires hard enough to kill it. cylinder 3 still appears to be slightly fuel starved still, its finally firing on that cylinder now that i put a set of CV carbs on it but the spark plug shows its burning lean.
    ive pressurized the fuel system with air and added an electrical fuel pump as well and nothing seems to help. compression is good across all cylinders too.
    cylinder 1 seems to get hotter than 160 degrees right before it stalls out even with running it on the hose at full flow. Ive read somewhere about the crank twisting and was wondering if this was a myth, or if not how to check it properly. if there's anything else i could try before setting this thing on fire it would be much appreciated.
  Today, 07:08 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 stx backfires through carbs last chance to help

    Checking the crankshaft index on a triple is Childs play, put a dial indicator into the center cylinder spark plug hole, rotate it to TDC, then take a pair of calipers and run it down through the front spark plug hole till it touches the piston, try to keep it centered in the plug hole, record the measurement, repeat for the rear cylinder record the measurement , if they are not the same the crankshaft is twisted.
  Today, 07:23 PM #3
    BCRski
    Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 stx backfires through carbs last chance to help

    Is there a tolerance on that measurement? You probably can be off a little based on how strait the caliper is in the hole and any carbon on the top of top of the piston.
  Today, 07:27 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 stx backfires through carbs last chance to help

    .080 which equates to 2 degrees is the max allowable tolerance
