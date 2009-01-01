Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: f15x idle #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location amherstburg, on, canada Age 54 Posts 228 f15x idle I have an f15x. Put a new engine, pump, carrier in it. Runs smooth after 4mph right up to 66 on the dash. The only thing I don't like is the rough idle. Forgot to mention, installed new rubber coupler as well. From what I've seen, you can't adjust idle on 15's. It idles at around 1200 which is spec. Just rough. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

