Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 GTX 2 stroke 951 - Bogging down after riding 30 minutes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location Sacramento Age 55 Posts 1 2001 GTX 2 stroke 951 - Bogging down after riding 30 minutes Purchased 2020 , It sat in a garage since 2011. Only known issue at the time was the dreaded cracked oil tank which I replaced. I did pump out the gas that was left in the tank but I did not remove the gas tank. Fuel filter and spark plugs have been changed.

The issue is that it will run normal for approximately 30 minutes or so (multiple short rides not continuous). It will then start to bog if you give is full or too much throttle. Idles fine and slow speed (20-30mph) are no issue.



Ive read some post regarding fuel lines and carb fuel filter issues, however I haven't changed these due to it running great for 30 or so minutes each time I take it out. It has done this 3 times so far. I figured that if it was the carbs or fuel lines , it would bog from the beginning. What am I missing? Last edited by Backcracker; Today at 03:10 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,912 Re: 2001 GTX 2 stroke 951 - Bogging down after riding 30 minutes If you haven't replaced the fuel lines and rebuilt the carbs you are wasting your time, the fuel selector also needs to be cleaned and checked as well as the fuel filter sediment bowl.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

