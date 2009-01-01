 2001 GTX 2 stroke 951 - Bogging down after riding 30 minutes
    2001 GTX 2 stroke 951 - Bogging down after riding 30 minutes

    Purchased 2020 , It sat in a garage since 2011. Only known issue at the time was the dreaded cracked oil tank which I replaced. I did pump out the gas that was left in the tank but I did not remove the gas tank. Fuel filter and spark plugs have been changed.
    The issue is that it will run normal for approximately 30 minutes or so (multiple short rides not continuous). It will then start to bog if you give is full or too much throttle. Idles fine and slow speed (20-30mph) are no issue.

    Ive read some post regarding fuel lines and carb fuel filter issues, however I haven't changed these due to it running great for 30 or so minutes each time I take it out. It has done this 3 times so far. I figured that if it was the carbs or fuel lines , it would bog from the beginning. What am I missing?
    Re: 2001 GTX 2 stroke 951 - Bogging down after riding 30 minutes

    If you haven't replaced the fuel lines and rebuilt the carbs you are wasting your time, the fuel selector also needs to be cleaned and checked as well as the fuel filter sediment bowl.
