FX-1 projects 1 of 2 and 2 of 2 for summer 2023

I will get these LAUNCHED in May of 2023 -or- I will sell them.

Current (and past) pics to follow.

Suggestions on what I need to do. Read on.



HOPING this will be all I need to do:

Grease through out, new pump bearings, new fuel lines,

and rebuilding the Mikuni's

SHORT background on the 1994 (project 1 of 2):

Stock except for skat trak, ride plate, and intake grate

240 or so hours of use

Salt Water use; Always washed and flushed afterwords (to an extreme)

Broken hood latch on hull (and hood gasket is shot)

1996 went into storage (more like forgotten)

2007 fuel, tank, gas lines, and carb removed

2019 the tank, gas lines, and carb were lost



SHORT background on the 1995 (project 2 of 2):

-------------------------------------------------------

Stock except: Skat trak, ProTec pipe, ProTec Head, Ocean Pro vortex, and plate & grate

150 or so hours of use

Fresh water only

1999 went into storage (more like forgotten)

2007 fuel, tank, gas lines, and carb removed



LONG background on the 1994 (project 1 of 2):

Bought it barely used in 1995. Was on consignment at a dealership in Parker, AZ. Drove from N. California to get it (512 miles each way). Belonged to the woman's novice national champion (forgot her name). She bought it for competition. I was told she used it for one weekend of racing and realized FX-1's were no good for this (freestyle is another story). The ski looked and smelled NEW.



Stock except for skat trak, ride plate, and intake grate (I added these).



240 or so hours of use



Salt Water use; Always washed and flushed afterwords (to an extreme)



Broken hood latch on hull (and hood gasket is shot)



1996 the hood latch was broken and the nose slightly crushed due to a botched wave jump in San Pedro, California (Cabrillo Beach; Jumping the Catalina Express triple waives; 6', 8, and 10'-12'). Ski landed upside down and backwards with the handle pole stabbing the water first. Bent back the handle pole so far that the hood latch broke, the hull flexed (I think) the hood popped off, and landed several feet way. Coastguard towed me in and almost chopped off my legs with their outboard engine props in the process. Took this minty (less the damage) ski in for fibre glass repair to a shop on Pasadena, California. Not only did they cover the engine and engine compartment with overspray but also botched hood repairs. The hood latch repair which did not last long enough to make it out of a wakeless area after it's first relaunch (which was in the ocean in choppy water; very uncomfortable having your engine hood almost fall off and sink, AGAIN).



2007 fuel, tank, gas lines, and carb removed

2019 the tank, gas lines, and carb were destroyed in a fire (ski was stored away from these)



Future planned mods: Factory Sticker Kit and Hydroturf mat.



LONG background on the 1995 (project 2 of 2):

Stock except: Skat trak, ProTec pipe, ProTec Head, Ocean Pro vortex, and plate & grate

150 or so hours of use

Fresh water only

1999 went into storage (more like forgotten)

2007 fuel, tank, gas lines, and carb removed



Plan was to refurb the 1994 when I got the 1995 in 1999.

80 hour work week, botched 1994 repair, my custom two ski stand up trailer stolen,

and moving to four different states since 1999 caused the FX-1's to go on the way back burner.



Future planned mods:

Hydroturf mat, UMI steering, Handlepole, MRD head, MRD FI, Riva Yam' Ignition, Porting for low to mid power, and Jetinetics charging flywheel.





WTB

FX-1 gas tank/s

FX-1 after market parts

760 long or short block

Handlepole (aftermarket) for SJ/FX-1

Ocean Pro 38mm and 44mm Vortex

Kawi JS400

Kawi JS400 engine

Kawi 550 (1982) complete or parts ski (basket case OK)

Stand up two ski trailer

Skat Trak Kawi 440 Titanium impeller (intact or damaged)

Skat Trak Kawi 440 Titanium driveshaft (intact or damaged)

FX-1 printed materials such (ads, brochures, posters, factory info, etc.)

