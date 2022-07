Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 66V-R1367-00-00 felt gasket replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Benton, La Posts 44 66V-R1367-00-00 felt gasket replacement I am needing to replace this felt gasket which is on the shoe (I think thats the correct name). I was having major cavitation and upon pulling the parts off, I found this gasket piece torn and hanging down from where it needed to be. This part is no longer available anywhere...what are my options for this gasket?



Before everyone mentions a seal kit, the seal kit has already been done...this piece is not part of it. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,912 Re: 66V-R1367-00-00 felt gasket replacement I found one place that said available to order it may be a fluke but give them a try.



https://www.thepartshed.com/yamaha-x...367-00-00.html Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

They really should fix that and I told them that when I called to doublecheck and found out they don't have it...that was several hours before you replied, so evidently they aren't changing it.

