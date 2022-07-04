Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 Dry Pipe, Taken Too Far ? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2019 Location AB Age 44 Posts 73 1100 Dry Pipe, Taken Too Far ? I started an 1100 swap Dec 2020 and found that others had mentioned clearance issues with the exhaust system.



Long story short, I decided that removing the outer jacket of the chamber would give me the extra clearance I needed. Doing so not only shaved about half an inch of the outside of the entire pipe, it also shaved 6 pounds. That's just the expansion chamber itself. It went from 11.9 lbs to 5.9.



I made a boob cone for the pipe and capped it of and installed a center bleed. I then bought a water filter, a jetworks flow control valve and installed my own home made "jets" into the stinger, and where the original water feed into the chamber goes. I am running them off of the same control valve, so I have the chamber "jet" sized to .035 (a mig welding tip) and have the jet in the stinger drilled out to about twice the size also a welding tip (if I remember correctly)



I am still doing some test and tune rides, but I have now been out 3-4 times and have had no trouble with the exhaust (other than forgetting bolts loose and having them fallout). I have been monitoring water build up in the chamber and have turned it down accordingly. It runs nice and crisp throughout the rpm range. The pipe isn't getting too hot, no hoses melting...



There are some complications to doing this that include having to weld up the holes from the elbow to the chambre and weld some fittings into the elbow so that you keep it cool. I thought about drying it out as well, and wrapping it, but I didn't want to push my luck too far. I haven't seen one in person, but it looks like the Coffmans pipe is a single layer that is not jacketed in that area, so maybe in the future I will give that a try as well.



Anyway, here are some photos. I have videos on YouTube about the whole build but they are not in a special playlist. I also made my own water box with dual outlets. It's a bit louder than I wanted, but it's bad a$$



I don't have any "how to" videos, but my videos have a bit more detail than this post. I made a few mistakes along the way but I'm really happy with the end result ! I say "end result" but it's never the end. I'm planning on making a carbon pipe, but probably not until I have made a carbon fuel tank... and carbon ride plate. My carbon bedplate is holding up so far.



First video in the process https://youtu.be/ZO8TrlLXaHo

