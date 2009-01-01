Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2003 GTX 4-Tec water seems to be leaking in from OPAS #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Maplewood, MN Posts 32 2003 GTX 4-Tec water seems to be leaking in from OPAS My 2003 GTX 4-Tec is leaking water into the hull. I removed the seats and dropped it off the lift into the lake and I can hear water gurgling in from the back right corner. I can see water in the hull. I put it back up the lift and there is water gushing out of the OPAS around the tie rod on the inside (pump) side. It drained water for a pretty long time. After it stopped, I opened the drain plugs and let the rest of the water drain out.



From what I can see in the parts diagrams, the sealed tube should be a simple tube from the outside to the inside that the tie rod runs through. Is it possible the tube itself cracked? If a hose came off or the valve was bad, I wouldn't think water would come out around the tie rod when on the lift. I don't see how water would get from the hull into the sealed tube unless the sealed tube was cracked.



I know a lot of people are installing block-off kits. I do not want to go that route. While I've owned many PWCs and understand how they steer, I sometimes let newbies drive my PWC. Even with some instructions, they could use the assistance. I also don't need any extra speed. Since they retract at speed on the 3 seaters, I'm skeptical it makes a lot of difference to install block-offs.



Has anyone changed out the sealed tubes for the OPAS? From the shop manual it appears you have to take off the pump and a lot of other stuff. The clamps on the hoses are oetiker clamps and I don't have the special tool to install a new clamp. Just wondering if there are any shortcuts or special tools needed.



I replaced the wear ring myself many years ago and I remember that taking a fair amount of work.

Re: 2003 GTX 4-Tec water seems to be leaking in from OPAS

Yes, the OPAS tubes rot and crack open. Totally do-able.....even for a greenie. Remove the reverse gate and steering nozzle and reduction nozzle. You don't need all that crap in your way. Unbolt the rods from the outer steering fins and unbolt the fins from the hull. They will pull out far enough and rotate out of the way without messing with the clamps. Remove the rods and the inner oval shaped pieces that hold the tubes. Grab the tubes and pull them in at the pump. You'll need to pinch and double the new tubes over a bit at a time to shove them into the holes. Use a flashlight and a dowel rod or long screwdriver to direct the end out to the fins as you shove them in from the pump side. When they are close enough to the outside, grab on with some long nose pliers and pull the outer end on out. Then just re-assemble. Whole process will take you 2-3 hours.



