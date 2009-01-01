My 2003 GTX 4-Tec is leaking water into the hull. I removed the seats and dropped it off the lift into the lake and I can hear water gurgling in from the back right corner. I can see water in the hull. I put it back up the lift and there is water gushing out of the OPAS around the tie rod on the inside (pump) side. It drained water for a pretty long time. After it stopped, I opened the drain plugs and let the rest of the water drain out.
From what I can see in the parts diagrams, the sealed tube should be a simple tube from the outside to the inside that the tie rod runs through. Is it possible the tube itself cracked? If a hose came off or the valve was bad, I wouldn't think water would come out around the tie rod when on the lift. I don't see how water would get from the hull into the sealed tube unless the sealed tube was cracked.
I know a lot of people are installing block-off kits. I do not want to go that route. While I've owned many PWCs and understand how they steer, I sometimes let newbies drive my PWC. Even with some instructions, they could use the assistance. I also don't need any extra speed. Since they retract at speed on the 3 seaters, I'm skeptical it makes a lot of difference to install block-offs.
Has anyone changed out the sealed tubes for the OPAS? From the shop manual it appears you have to take off the pump and a lot of other stuff. The clamps on the hoses are oetiker clamps and I don't have the special tool to install a new clamp. Just wondering if there are any shortcuts or special tools needed.
I replaced the wear ring myself many years ago and I remember that taking a fair amount of work.