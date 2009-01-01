Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 sx fixed steer project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location Leadville co Age 35 Posts 1 550 sx fixed steer project hey all

Just bought my first ski a 1990 550sx, i have ridden a hand full of standups, wave blaster, x2 and a 650sx fixed steer. I would like to turn the 550 into a fixed steer but have not been able to find anyone who has done it before. I plan on trying to make a metal frame that will attach to the stock pivot for the pole and use cam locks to hold the back down to the rails behind the engine cover, leaving the ski essentially unmodified except for the rear cam locks. The frame will be made out of thin wall 1" cromoly tube. The whole frame will unclip and pivot forward just like the stock pole allowing access to the engine cover.



Is this possible? am i overlooking something? should i sell the ski and look for a 650sx and a umi pole?



attached is a quick sketch, i would use tube not square stock. Attached Images stand up take one.png (45.4 KB, 3 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2009 Location romoland, CA Age 33 Posts 1,132 Re: 550 sx fixed steer project http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...hlight=typhoon



some old school



RyAn Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) JC-SuperJet Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules