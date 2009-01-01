hey all
Just bought my first ski a 1990 550sx, i have ridden a hand full of standups, wave blaster, x2 and a 650sx fixed steer. I would like to turn the 550 into a fixed steer but have not been able to find anyone who has done it before. I plan on trying to make a metal frame that will attach to the stock pivot for the pole and use cam locks to hold the back down to the rails behind the engine cover, leaving the ski essentially unmodified except for the rear cam locks. The frame will be made out of thin wall 1" cromoly tube. The whole frame will unclip and pivot forward just like the stock pole allowing access to the engine cover.
Is this possible? am i overlooking something? should i sell the ski and look for a 650sx and a umi pole?
attached is a quick sketch, i would use tube not square stock.