Aftermarket Intake Grate for 800xl Will an aftermarket grate make much difference? What brands are good and still available? Re: Aftermarket Intake Grate for 800xl I personally wouldn't spend money on an aftermarket intake grate for an 800xl. The money would be better spent on a nice impeller.



