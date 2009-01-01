 Aftermarket Intake Grate for 800xl
pxctoday

  Today, 03:43 PM #1
    bassadict69
    Aftermarket Intake Grate for 800xl

    Will an aftermarket grate make much difference? What brands are good and still available?
  Today, 07:25 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Aftermarket Intake Grate for 800xl

    I personally wouldn't spend money on an aftermarket intake grate for an 800xl. The money would be better spent on a nice impeller.
