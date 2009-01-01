Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Happy 4th of July! #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 875 Happy 4th of July! Nothing more patriotic than pretty women in Amerika, right? 😂😍🔥🎉



It is getting harder and harder to celebrate the birth of America as social media completely deconstructs the concept of country first and the individual second. In all the Uber rides I took in NYC, 100% of them were all immigrants grateful that they can come to a country and work hard and have a dream. Most born Americans just complain about the long line at Starbucks.😮



It seems completely removed from today's mindset, but, to quote President John F. Kennedy, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but, what can you do for your country!". And, aspiring to be an "influencer" on TikTok is so completely ridiculous. Get a real job, pull up your pants and remember all WORK IS HONORABLE!



4th_001.jpg



4th_005.jpg



4th_007.jpg



4th_009.jpg



4th_010.jpg

