Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1300r 100th thread on premix, or oil injection!? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2013 Location new zealand Age 35 Posts 33 GP1300r 100th thread on premix, or oil injection!? Hello all, am building a 3 metre alloy boat with a gp1300r, and have never been so torn over weather to use oil injection or premix the mo fo. I have rebuilt the motor but not the crank so am maybe leaning towards premix as to keep crank sitting pretty. But at the same time i have read that oil injection is the go, always get the right amount etc as long as lines and check valves dont fail. Now my lines and valves look ok, but the oil pump has a coat of rust. would it be ok to use a pump when in that condition? (so long as oil still comin thru).. Also i have already built a tank to hold oil and is mounted maybe a foot above the engine. Does this mean i will be able to throw away the check valves?!? Cause the way i see it they are just another possible problem that can maybe eliminate if i can just make sure the oil doesnt back track by keeping it gravity fed.....

Please give me your opionons and tell me which way to swing because ****ed if i know! Aparently they are 32.1 wide open throttle when oil injected, but premix is told to 40.1 no issues prolly cause it gets that over the entire rev range. but i dont want it coughing and fouling plugs etc but sure as hell dont want oil injection to fail either... Seems to me that premix is not better than injected, and injected is not better than premixed.

****s me off!!!! i want a clear cut winner so i dont make the wrong call! I am thinking stay injection and get rid of check valves, new oil lines, test rusty oil pump if good use it and hope for the best....????

Or am i better taking my chances premixing at 40.1 with amsoil (from what ive read) and hope i dont get shagged injectors and motor blow, for the simple fact that premixing will prolly be better for the longevity of the reused crank??

