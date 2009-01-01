Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: When it's time , it's time #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,898 When it's time , it's time I have been operating this business since 1999 and I have met a lot of good customers along the way. This business is really strange, it seems you have a customer turnover rate of about every four years or so.



The way it breaks down is that a customer buys a used Seadoo and they ride the crap out of it for the first year, everything is lovely, the second they ride a lot but not so much as the first year, the third year they still ride but a lot less and the fourth year they sell and get out, their are exceptions to this but not many.



Sadly all of my older good reliable customers are gone and really the people that replaced them are less than stellar, so far this year I have been threatened with a lawsuit, had people want me to warranty stuff I didn't even work on and had people want their money back four months later. The new customers are the pits, literally.



On top of all of this I have had some medical issues that prevent me from working full time, it's a laundry list of stuff I won't bother writing here but the bottom line is I can't do it they way I used to do it.



I have a really good close to the lake I can use for something else, right now I am leaning toward just buying and selling, this way I am working on my own stuff and there is no deadline when it has to be finished. The only person I will have to please is me.



I will also continue doing upholstery and maybe doing minor repairs , but my days of building engines for customers are probably done, I am also done with getting skis running that have been sitting for years and doing heavy electrical diagnostic.



I will still be here giving advice where I see it it is needed or asked for and I will probably try to sell down some of my parts inventory here. I have plenty of buildable skis on my lot and I need to get that number down substantially.



It has been a wild ride but every amusement park has to close sooner or later.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

