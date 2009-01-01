Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 square nose Yamaha Superjet bogs/cuts out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location California Posts 1 1994 square nose Yamaha Superjet bogs/cuts out Hello, recently I purchased a superjet. I took it out in the water line ran great no problems till about 30 min in I noticed I had broke 3/4 motors mounts. And Im still a beginner so was not riding hard. I took to a shop got all 4 replaced he went to tank test and it back fired on start up causing the water box to destroy. Once replaced he started up and he said it only goes about 1/3 throttle then bogs/cuts out. He claims to only have lifted up engine only 1/2 inch when replacing mounts. I took to water thinking maybe needs to clear out still nothing. It start up right away and Idles perfect and will rev good till 1/3 throttle then bog/cut out. I took it back and we tired a carb rebuild no help. As well as replacing spark plugs still no help. Do you guys have any clue what could be causing this. Im new to the forems and couldnt find any related in search bar.

