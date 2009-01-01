I have a 98 kawasaki 1100 stx with about 120 hours on it. I got it used and it did run fine but I wanted to freshen everything up.

After reassembling everything, I put 8 psi into the engine to make sure everything is sealed correctly but it's loosing about 1 psi every minute to minute and a half.

Spraying soapy water, it seems to be leaking where the cylinder meets with the lower case. It has a brand new WSM cylinder gasket.

I'm not sure if the cylinder needs to be machined flat or if I am missing something.

Any thoughts?

Thanks!