|
|
-
1100 stx cylinder leak
I have a 98 kawasaki 1100 stx with about 120 hours on it. I got it used and it did run fine but I wanted to freshen everything up.
After reassembling everything, I put 8 psi into the engine to make sure everything is sealed correctly but it's loosing about 1 psi every minute to minute and a half.
Spraying soapy water, it seems to be leaking where the cylinder meets with the lower case. It has a brand new WSM cylinder gasket.
I'm not sure if the cylinder needs to be machined flat or if I am missing something.
Any thoughts?
Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules