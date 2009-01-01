 ZXI 1100 ignition switch problem
  Today, 08:42 PM
    scotts911e
    Jun 2022
    CA
    1

    ZXI 1100 ignition switch problem

    MY switch is damaged I read that on the 4 wire harness, if I jump the 2 reds together and the 2 remaining black and whites together the start button should start it, well that didn't work nor just the 2 reds together either. Can I get a little help here on the correct way to bypass this switch please?
  Today, 08:49 PM
    Myself
    Jun 2006
    Arkansas
    45
    7,084

    Re: ZXI 1100 ignition switch problem

    I've always just left the switch and gutted the little magnets and springs out of it. Then you can always just turn it by hand
