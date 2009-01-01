Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ZXI 1100 ignition switch problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location CA Posts 1 ZXI 1100 ignition switch problem MY switch is damaged I read that on the 4 wire harness, if I jump the 2 reds together and the 2 remaining black and whites together the start button should start it, well that didn't work nor just the 2 reds together either. Can I get a little help here on the correct way to bypass this switch please? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,084 Re: ZXI 1100 ignition switch problem I've always just left the switch and gutted the little magnets and springs out of it. Then you can always just turn it by hand http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

