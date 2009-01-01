Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help w GP800r 4.1 at CDI output should be 85. Replaced stator and CDI same #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Ct Posts 7 Need help w GP800r 4.1 at CDI output should be 85. Replaced stator and CDI same I’ve got a 2002 GP800r pulled it out of storage starter was bad, changed it, no spark. Stator tested bad on output but ohmed good. Pulled engine changed stator. Shows 350 output. CDI tests at 4.1 orange wire. Changed CDI still gets 4.1 output at orange wire should be 85 unloaded 110 loaded from what I’m showing.

Trying to get this ski running for the weekend.



I unplugged black and white wire connector still the same. At a total loss on what to do. I even tried a different coil w old CDI still had no spark



stumped need some help from the gurus on here .

the link I had to a good manual isn't working either anymore any one has a good link for manual please post it

