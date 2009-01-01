 Need help w GP800r 4.1 at CDI output should be 85. Replaced stator and CDI same
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 04:15 PM #1
    CT2003
    CT2003 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Ct
    Posts
    7

    Need help w GP800r 4.1 at CDI output should be 85. Replaced stator and CDI same

    I’ve got a 2002 GP800r pulled it out of storage starter was bad, changed it, no spark. Stator tested bad on output but ohmed good. Pulled engine changed stator. Shows 350 output. CDI tests at 4.1 orange wire. Changed CDI still gets 4.1 output at orange wire should be 85 unloaded 110 loaded from what I’m showing.
    Trying to get this ski running for the weekend.

    I unplugged black and white wire connector still the same. At a total loss on what to do. I even tried a different coil w old CDI still had no spark

    stumped need some help from the gurus on here .
    the link I had to a good manual isn’t working either anymore any one has a good link for manual please post it
    Last edited by CT2003; Today at 04:16 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 