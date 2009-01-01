Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ISO aftermarket 650 exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location California Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 ISO aftermarket 650 exhaust Hey all, I'm looking for a aftermarket 650 pipe and manifold for my 550 hull, kawasaki 750 engine and pump conversion jetski. I'd like to get my hands on a factory pipe, but I'm also open to a Coffman of a PJS pipe. PM me what you have and the price, thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules