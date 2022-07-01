Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Factory pipe 787 spec 1 or 2? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location Bay City Michigan Age 36 Posts 270 Factory pipe 787 spec 1 or 2? Hi everyone,



Im selling a factory pipe and unsure if spec 1 or 2. This has been in a box for years but it does have the shorten race chamber. I dont have the manifold so that is why I can confirm spec 1 or 2. Comes with water injection also.



Asking 475 obo shipped





Last edited by superstock1986; Today at 11:12 AM .











I have confirmed this is spec 1 by measuring the stock manifold and exhaust pipe.



Thanks!



Price is 425 shipped btw and not 475. I cant edit it for some reason





