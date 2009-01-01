Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650SX Steering Cable #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location WI Age 29 Posts 20 650SX Steering Cable I am in need of a steering cable for my 650SX. I have a 1987 and it appears that there are 2 different cables offered and the cable for the older years is much more expensive. Does anyone know what the differences could be and if the newer cable will work on older years? I machined my quick steer plate for more steering movement and made sure that it hit the stop before stressing the cable but my cable broke right away. Maybe my cable was about to break anyways or machining the plate is what finished it off. So if the difference between cables is the amount of throw then I will have to go with the older more expensive cable. Also, if you would have a new or used one so I can get this repaired ASAP that would be great. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,186 Re: 650SX Steering Cable You can run a 440/550 cable if needed too , got good used steer cables , not chinky chank ones , oe jap ones , #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 49 Posts 11,024 Re: 650SX Steering Cable Have a couple clean good condition OE 650sx steering cables.

$20 + shipping. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location WI Age 29 Posts 20 Re: 650SX Steering Cable I should have one on the way coming from Bionic. Thank You. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Travis73 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules