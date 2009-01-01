 650SX Steering Cable
  Today, 10:59 AM #1
    Travis73
    Travis73 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    20

    650SX Steering Cable

    I am in need of a steering cable for my 650SX. I have a 1987 and it appears that there are 2 different cables offered and the cable for the older years is much more expensive. Does anyone know what the differences could be and if the newer cable will work on older years? I machined my quick steer plate for more steering movement and made sure that it hit the stop before stressing the cable but my cable broke right away. Maybe my cable was about to break anyways or machining the plate is what finished it off. So if the difference between cables is the amount of throw then I will have to go with the older more expensive cable. Also, if you would have a new or used one so I can get this repaired ASAP that would be great. Thanks
  Today, 11:22 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,186

    Re: 650SX Steering Cable

    You can run a 440/550 cable if needed too , got good used steer cables , not chinky chank ones , oe jap ones ,
  Today, 03:17 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    49
    Posts
    11,024

    Re: 650SX Steering Cable

    Have a couple clean good condition OE 650sx steering cables.
    $20 + shipping.
  Today, 03:42 PM #4
    Travis73
    Travis73 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    20

    Re: 650SX Steering Cable

    I should have one on the way coming from Bionic. Thank You.
