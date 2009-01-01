|
WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings
Looking for 2 sets of NOS OEM piston rings for Kawasaki 650. Standard size.
Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings
FE77E025-FB06-4DB6-8D74-94AE1CC58A4C.jpegHave riken , Japan rings , red box , if wanted , 76 mm std bore, they work well
Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 11:33 AM.
Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings
Yeah, those are just as good as oem, RIK may even be OEM. Whats your price?
Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings
They are Oem , not chinky chank , they are 15$ ea cost plus shippin
Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings
Can ship today before noon , lmk
