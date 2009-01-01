 WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings
  Today, 10:59 AM
    bandit88
    WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings

    Looking for 2 sets of NOS OEM piston rings for Kawasaki 650. Standard size.
  Today, 11:27 AM
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings

    FE77E025-FB06-4DB6-8D74-94AE1CC58A4C.jpegHave riken , Japan rings , red box , if wanted , 76 mm std bore, they work well
  Today, 11:48 AM
    bandit88
    Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings

    Yeah, those are just as good as oem, RIK may even be OEM. Whats your price?
  Today, 12:11 PM
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings

    They are Oem , not chinky chank , they are 15$ ea cost plus shippin
  Today, 01:03 PM
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings

    Can ship today before noon , lmk
