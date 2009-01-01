Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 33 Posts 2,189 WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings Looking for 2 sets of NOS OEM piston rings for Kawasaki 650. Standard size. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,186 Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings FE77E025-FB06-4DB6-8D74-94AE1CC58A4C.jpegHave riken , Japan rings , red box , if wanted , 76 mm std bore, they work well Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 11:33 AM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 33 Posts 2,189 Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings Yeah, those are just as good as oem, RIK may even be OEM. Whats your price? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,186 Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings They are Oem , not chinky chank , they are 15$ ea cost plus shippin #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,186 Re: WTB Kawasaki 650 OEM Piston Rings Can ship today before noon , lmk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules