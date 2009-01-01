 1989 Waverunner Fiberglass help...Recommendations
newjs

  Today, 02:32 PM
    newjs
    Join Date
    May 2022
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    1989 Waverunner Fiberglass help...Recommendations

    My next goal for this old Waverunner is to do some fiberglass repair...I've never done it but I'm gonna give it a try...The pics I've posted are of what the general condition of the Waverunner damage is. To me....it's fixable...unfortunately the front went under a dock at one time and popped a couple of silver dollar sized holes in it. Of the lot...that pic and damage is the one I will concentrate the most on..The other damage is just cracks and such that are up in the air on how and what I wanna try. I've seen enough online videos on the basics of how to do it...but I wanna know what procedure is best for all the damage you see...Obviously the holes are with layered resin and glass mat..but with what fiberglass mat and resin do i use or is recommended? Do I have to cut more of the holes out...if I do will I have to come from underneath or can I come from above(will be hard if not impossible to come from underneath)?...the other damage..is there another way to fix this without having to layer resin and mat? I went ahead and bought some Bondo resin/filler cause it seems to be a quick popular fix...I have an angle grinder and some sanding discs...from 60 to 120 for sanding..Do I have to use the angle grnder to sand or can I hand sand? I mean I could realistically just slap some bondo in there or some JB Weld and slap some duct tape over it(like the original owner did) and it wouldrun fine like before. I wanna try and do it some justice though...A lotta questions for someone who wants to try his hand at repairing and ole worth it Waverunner.

    Outside of this fiberglass repair I wanna tackle...maybe stickers and such...the rest of the body is fine...No major scratches/dings or anything else...this Waverunner is basically ready to rock cause I got it running pretty easily. Hadn't run in like 7 or 8 years and all I did to it was drain the nasty 2 cycle out...replace all the fuel filters(3)...cleaned the tank and replaced the drain tubes(front ventilation) and this thing started right up in 30 seconds...no hiccups. I also went ahead replaced the start and stop buttons...the old ones worked but the rubber on them was rotted off. A few minor dirt dawber nests to clean out but was a relatively easy fix up. Also installed a flush kit. Other than that...any ideas/guidance/techniques would be appreciated on the fiberglass repair...would be appreciated...what resin/mat to buy etc.

    thanks

  Today, 02:45 PM
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,421
    Re: 1989 Waverunner Fiberglass help...Recommendations

    There is no fiberglass anywhere on that hull.
    Everything is SMC.
    Epoxy resin is required.
    You'll probably spend more on materials than you could get a good used hull for. I part out waverunners and give mint/nice hulls away for free regularly...or they go to the dump.
    Many ski parter-outers do the same.


  Today, 02:53 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,078

    Re: 1989 Waverunner Fiberglass help...Recommendations

    Sand in AND around those areas for repair with 80 grit to clean and roughen the surface. It looks like ALL of that can be repaired with Marglass, Duraglass or Dynaglass. These are all water resistant, fiber reinforced, body fillers that you can mix and spread on like "bondo". They work well for filling small holes or gouges on watercraft.
  Today, 06:16 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,520

    Re: 1989 Waverunner Fiberglass help...Recommendations

    https://www.westsystem.com/instruction-manuals/
