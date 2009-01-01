|
1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Injection Pump Spring
Hey all. Quick question - does anyone have an idea where I can find a replacement spring for my 1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Pump. Mine broke and online cant find the part anywhere. Its Seadoo Part Number 290838114. So much effort for such a small spring. I know I can just go premix but if I can find a new spring aftermarket that would be super. Any ideas where to find or leads would be appreciated. Thanks!
Re: 1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Injection Pump Spring
Put an ad in thw WTB section.
