Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Injection Pump Spring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2022 Location Ontario Posts 3 1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Injection Pump Spring Hey all. Quick question - does anyone have an idea where I can find a replacement spring for my 1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Pump. Mine broke and online cant find the part anywhere. Its Seadoo Part Number 290838114. So much effort for such a small spring. I know I can just go premix but if I can find a new spring aftermarket that would be super. Any ideas where to find or leads would be appreciated. Thanks! Last edited by jason30; Today at 11:02 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,076 Re: 1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Injection Pump Spring Put an ad in thw WTB section. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules