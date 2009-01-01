 1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Injection Pump Spring
    1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Injection Pump Spring

    Hey all. Quick question - does anyone have an idea where I can find a replacement spring for my 1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Pump. Mine broke and online cant find the part anywhere. Its Seadoo Part Number 290838114. So much effort for such a small spring. I know I can just go premix but if I can find a new spring aftermarket that would be super. Any ideas where to find or leads would be appreciated. Thanks!
    Re: 1995 Seadoo 657 Engine Oil Injection Pump Spring

    Put an ad in thw WTB section.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
