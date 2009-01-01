 WTB: 650 x2 CDI/coil
  Today, 10:09 AM #1
    kswiatk
    kswiatk is online now
    WTB: 650 x2 CDI/coil

    WTB: 650 x2 CDI/coil
  Today, 11:15 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Re: WTB: 650 x2 CDI/coil

    Four wire type ?
  Today, 11:49 AM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Re: WTB: 650 x2 CDI/coil

    8EE763C7-26D6-4666-9838-00337388AA4E.jpegE790C6E3-7F81-4712-90DC-2F65FE85BA39.jpeg
    Both are 5 wire oe type mitsubishi , different years
