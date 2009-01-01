|
|
-
Greetings from Michigan
Long time boater, no time waverunner-er. Had a 2002 Commodore 3060 for about 15-16 years. Sold that, moved to an inland lake, now have a 2021 South Bay pontoon boat.
Waiting on a couple of Yamaha FX Crusier SVHOs for the time being. I'm sure it will be a long wait, but worth it.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules