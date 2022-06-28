|
650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs
Kawi 650 dual mikuni 44/46 intake manifolds and OP flame arrestors. Looking to trade for a dual 38 manifold and OP flame arrestors.
PXL_20220628_162919260.jpg
Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs
Got a west coast parallel intake manifolds if interested , no op vortexes for 38s , had to donate those to a whiner last year
Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs
You didn't have to donate them probably could of just let them cry lol
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Got a west coast parallel intake manifolds if interested , no op vortexes for 38s , had to donate those to a whiner last year
Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs
Did not want any negative feedback for voicing my opinions
Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs
I feel that I gave aup a set of buckshot carbs for the same reason I bought them used and never opened them up before I sold them. And the buyer was less than pleased with his purchase witch I understood. And I guess I learned a $300 lesson that day.
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Did not want any negative feedback for voicing my opinions
Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs
