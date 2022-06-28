 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 12:40 PM #1
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2,184

    650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs

    Kawi 650 dual mikuni 44/46 intake manifolds and OP flame arrestors. Looking to trade for a dual 38 manifold and OP flame arrestors.

    PXL_20220628_162919260.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:44 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,175

    Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs

    Got a west coast parallel intake manifolds if interested , no op vortexes for 38s , had to donate those to a whiner last year
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:36 PM #3
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    29
    Posts
    763

    Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Got a west coast parallel intake manifolds if interested , no op vortexes for 38s , had to donate those to a whiner last year
    You didn't have to donate them probably could of just let them cry lol
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:40 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,175

    Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs

    Did not want any negative feedback for voicing my opinions
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:55 PM #5
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    29
    Posts
    763

    Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Did not want any negative feedback for voicing my opinions
    I feel that I gave aup a set of buckshot carbs for the same reason I bought them used and never opened them up before I sold them. And the buyer was less than pleased with his purchase witch I understood. And I guess I learned a $300 lesson that day.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:31 PM #6
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2,184

    Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs

    Sent you a PM
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 