Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 33 Posts 2,184 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs Kawi 650 dual mikuni 44/46 intake manifolds and OP flame arrestors. Looking to trade for a dual 38 manifold and OP flame arrestors.



PXL_20220628_162919260.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,175 Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs Got a west coast parallel intake manifolds if interested , no op vortexes for 38s , had to donate those to a whiner last year #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 29 Posts 763 Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Got a west coast parallel intake manifolds if interested , no op vortexes for 38s , had to donate those to a whiner last year #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,175 Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs Did not want any negative feedback for voicing my opinions #5 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 29 Posts 763 Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Did not want any negative feedback for voicing my opinions #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 33 Posts 2,184 Re: 650 dual 44 intake manifold and OP Vortex FAs Sent you a PM Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules