Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: pump wedge for 90's yamaha #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 118 pump wedge for 90's yamaha Hi, I have a post on the yamaha section but it might be more appropriate here. Need a pump wedge for a 90's yamaha waverunner or similar. Who makes one? cause I'm only seeing listings for newer 1.8 motor pumps



If no one does, and I have to have a machine shop make them, what size pump do I have (155mm)? and are there any pictures showing how thick a typical pump wedge is at the top. I assume as thin as possible but need numbers for a starting point for the machine shop.



thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules