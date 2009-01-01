|
|
-
pump wedge for 90's yamaha
Hi, I have a post on the yamaha section but it might be more appropriate here. Need a pump wedge for a 90's yamaha waverunner or similar. Who makes one? cause I'm only seeing listings for newer 1.8 motor pumps
If no one does, and I have to have a machine shop make them, what size pump do I have (155mm)? and are there any pictures showing how thick a typical pump wedge is at the top. I assume as thin as possible but need numbers for a starting point for the machine shop.
thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules