Hi, I have a post on the yamaha section but it might be more appropriate here. Need a pump wedge for a 90's yamaha waverunner or similar. Who makes one? cause I'm only seeing listings for newer 1.8 motor pumps

If no one does, and I have to have a machine shop make them, what size pump do I have (155mm)? and are there any pictures showing how thick a typical pump wedge is at the top. I assume as thin as possible but need numbers for a starting point for the machine shop.

thanks.