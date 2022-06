Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2006 SXR 800 won't crank over #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Michigan Age 38 Posts 12 2006 SXR 800 won't crank over My 2006 SXR 800 started acting funny last year where it wouldn't crank over from time to time. When you pushed the start button you hear the click of the solenoid but not the motor turning. I thought it was the battery but I've hooked up a new one and now it's doing it all the time.



Any ideas on where to start?



Video of the sound is in the link below:



https://youtube.com/shorts/7tm5AwztOcg?feature=share #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,885 Re: 2006 SXR 800 won't crank over Yes take the electrical box out and short across the two large solenoid posts, if the starter spins over its' a bad solenoid, if it does not its a bad starter Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

What WFO said!

