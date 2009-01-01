|
|
-
wtb: js750 waterbox & straps & hoses
I have a 1992 js750 that the waterbox was deleted by using a straight rubber hose. Now looking for the waterbox in good usable condition (aluminum preferred) and straps, hoses, rubber pad/insert, etc to restore to original. Let me know what you have and price shipped to 01085! Thanks!
