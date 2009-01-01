 Sealant for driveshaft bearing housing...
  Today, 07:42 AM
    1Scray
    1Scray is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Jersey
    Age
    45
    Posts
    121

    Sealant for driveshaft bearing housing...

    What products do you guys use on the back of the driveshaft bearing housing???

    The one on my TS650 blew out. Was going to use clear silicone, permatex general purpose stuff clear or the ultra black.

    Also, the new housing I ordered is fully assembled with bearings, should I still pack some grease in it?
  Today, 09:54 AM
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,069

    Re: Sealant for driveshaft bearing housing...

    I just did one.

    I smeared in Ultra Black all over the backside center to protect the rubber.

    Clean and install with plain clear silicone.

    Yes, pack some grease into the center part of that new housing.
    Put the housing in with bolts loose. Install the driveshaft. Set the motor back in and align it. Then tighten the bolts. YOU DON"T want the housing accidentally off to one side!!
