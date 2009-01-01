Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sealant for driveshaft bearing housing... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location Jersey Age 45 Posts 121 Sealant for driveshaft bearing housing... What products do you guys use on the back of the driveshaft bearing housing???



The one on my TS650 blew out. Was going to use clear silicone, permatex general purpose stuff clear or the ultra black.



Also, the new housing I ordered is fully assembled with bearings, should I still pack some grease in it? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,069 Re: Sealant for driveshaft bearing housing... I just did one.



I smeared in Ultra Black all over the backside center to protect the rubber.



Clean and install with plain clear silicone.



Yes, pack some grease into the center part of that new housing.

Put the housing in with bolts loose. Install the driveshaft. Set the motor back in and align it. Then tighten the bolts. YOU DON"T want the housing accidentally off to one side!! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules