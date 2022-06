Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 40mm Keihin CDK II for X2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2007 Location washington state Age 40 Posts 164 WTB: 40mm Keihin CDK II for X2 Will need intake manifold, carb and the F/A, unless the F/A off my 28mm will fit.



Hoping for something pulled directly off another X2 so I donít need to mess around with jetting, but open to whatever.



thanks! 🤙🏼🤙🏼 Have a 90 X2, mostly stock, slowly building it back up for fun at the ocean...

