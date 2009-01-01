|
Keep fracturing the diaphragm on Mik super BN 38 in my 95 gtx
This is the second one that has cracked. Ski just won't run when it's not pumping fuel. I have the stack setup right: cover, gasket, clear plastic diaphram, oring, check valve block.
Can't understand why those clear plastic diaphragms keep cracking. At first it's good and ski runs great, then it just goes downhill from there.
Any help would be appreciated.
Re: Keep fracturing the diaphragm on Mik super BN 38 in my 95 gtx
I believe you can double them up. Also depending on brand the thickness differs. Could also be caused by your fuel return being plugged/too small.
Re: Keep fracturing the diaphragm on Mik super BN 38 in my 95 gtx
Are you using Genuine Mikuni Parts?
