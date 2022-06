Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1500 SX-R R&D Rear Sponsons Wanted #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2004 Location North of Detroit, way south of Heaven Age 49 Posts 1,407 1500 SX-R R&D Rear Sponsons Wanted Hey all. It's been over two years since I've checked in here. Looks the same!



I'm looking for new or used R&D rear sponsons for the 1500 SX-R if you've got some that aren't outrageously priced.



Thanks, and please PM me here if you have some. If at first you don't succeed...

Don't Skydive. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules