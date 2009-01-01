Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550/750 swippity swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location perdido key, fl Age 30 Posts 25 550/750 swippity swap What do yall recommend for exhaust and waterbox or resonator?



My friend and I are building a flat deck surf ski with some foot straps. We have a SP 750 green top w/ 180 psi, advanced timing plate, lightweight accel/jetnetics flywheel, ported intake mani w/ Blackjack SBN 44 and carbon tech reeds and stuffers. 750ss ebox with 3735 numbered cdi. Rhass 750 pump swap too.



Right now theres a 650 dried out exhaust going to 550 waterbox. I know the this exhaust combo wont give us anywhere near the power its capable of.



We are still getting the small stuff finished, fuel lines, primer, handlepole, and hood seal…..all the little stuff. Might drill the hull for some dual cooling and bigger siphon bilge tube so changes can be made easily right now. Last edited by resmondo; Today at 10:39 AM . Blood, Sweat, & Gearz

RN all da mods #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location perdido key, fl Age 30 Posts 25 Re: 550/750 swippity swap Also its a front exhaust. Dont wanna do rear at the moment Blood, Sweat, & Gearz

