1996 WB2 Flywheel Gear Spinning I'm assuming this isn't normal. Thought I had a bad bendix, but found this when I took everyting apart. What is the normal fix fro this?

Its best to just replace the flywheel but I did successfully remove one, flip it over and weld it to the flywheel one time.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

And I think that was going to be next question. I wasn't sure if welding it in a few places would hurt anything.

