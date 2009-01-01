Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1100 zxi issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Savannah, MO Posts 52 1100 zxi issue Hi all, I have an 1100 zxi 98 model, it seems to run ok if Im just cruising on smooth water, but if I try to do any kind of tricks, it bogs down and takes a minute to get power back, sometimes its brief and sometimes it lasts for awhile, idk if something is getting wet or what for sure. It will do it on extended long runs too without doing any tricks, I have rebuilt the carbs, compression is 117,117,119, and help is appreciated, thank you! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,169 Re: 1100 zxi issue Check cylinder base gasket air leaks , if you shut off for a while is it hard to restart ? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Savannah, MO Posts 52 Re: 1100 zxi issue It doesn’t seem like it is, but I will check for that, thanks #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,169 Re: 1100 zxi issue Just purchased ski ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Bionic racing, Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

