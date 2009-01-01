Thread: 1100 zxi issue

 1100 zxi issue
1100 zxi issue

    1100 zxi issue

    Hi all, I have an 1100 zxi 98 model, it seems to run ok if Im just cruising on smooth water, but if I try to do any kind of tricks, it bogs down and takes a minute to get power back, sometimes its brief and sometimes it lasts for awhile, idk if something is getting wet or what for sure. It will do it on extended long runs too without doing any tricks, I have rebuilt the carbs, compression is 117,117,119, and help is appreciated, thank you!
    Re: 1100 zxi issue

    Check cylinder base gasket air leaks , if you shut off for a while is it hard to restart ?
    Re: 1100 zxi issue

    It doesn’t seem like it is, but I will check for that, thanks
    Re: 1100 zxi issue

    Just purchased ski ?
