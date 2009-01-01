Thread: 1100 zxi issue

|
1100 zxi issue
Hi all, I have an 1100 zxi 98 model, it seems to run ok if Im just cruising on smooth water, but if I try to do any kind of tricks, it bogs down and takes a minute to get power back, sometimes its brief and sometimes it lasts for awhile, idk if something is getting wet or what for sure. It will do it on extended long runs too without doing any tricks, I have rebuilt the carbs, compression is 117,117,119, and help is appreciated, thank you!
Re: 1100 zxi issue
Check cylinder base gasket air leaks , if you shut off for a while is it hard to restart ?
Re: 1100 zxi issue
It doesn’t seem like it is, but I will check for that, thanks
