Hi guys, I have two xl 700s and one has always given me troubles. Looking for help on the current issue





Background:

Carbs rebuilt with Mikuni kit today

54psi pop off front and rear carb

New stator/flywheel/crankshaft last summer

125 compression front and back

Primer installed

Runs great on a hose





Ok, issue:





The craft is very sluggish to get going in the water and sometimes stalls. After it gets going it usually gets up to full speed and runs great but sometimes pulses fast and kind of fast.





Slows down when turning left but doesnt slow down turning right.





Just took the ski out for an hour ride. It was fun but dont like the sluggish starts. If I prime it a couple times it reduced the sluggish start but made it take longer to get to full speed. Once it gets up to speed it runs just as fast if not faster than my other one.





