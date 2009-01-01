|
|
-
2004 xl 700 Sluggish from start
Hi guys, I have two xl 700s and one has always given me troubles. Looking for help on the current issue
Background:
Carbs rebuilt with Mikuni kit today
54psi pop off front and rear carb
New stator/flywheel/crankshaft last summer
125 compression front and back
Primer installed
Runs great on a hose
Ok, issue:
The craft is very sluggish to get going in the water and sometimes stalls. After it gets going it usually gets up to full speed and runs great but sometimes pulses fast and kind of fast.
Slows down when turning left but doesnt slow down turning right.
Just took the ski out for an hour ride. It was fun but dont like the sluggish starts. If I prime it a couple times it reduced the sluggish start but made it take longer to get to full speed. Once it gets up to speed it runs just as fast if not faster than my other one.
Please share suggestions. Thanks!
