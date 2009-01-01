Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Exhaust Manifold NON OEM : "that old chestnut" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location OZ Posts 28 Exhaust Manifold NON OEM : "that old chestnut" Yeah, so can get stainless steel F12X exhaust manifolds form HiTek here in australia, Ian From Jetski Parts Australia can source them for $1400 AUD.



But thinking i might try cutting the flanges of my old manifold and welding them onto a welded aluminium plenum, maybe 5-10 mm thick.



I can TIG weld stainless well, but it is arduous to form and cut the plenum, plus the flanges would have to be by hand or some sort of one off laser cut.

Using the original flanges and TIG welding my own alum plenum (which would probably be thicker than the original), should not be too bad, and would take a fraction of the time than a stainless unit.



have TIG welded alum cast before, best to use an alloyed rod or superalloy, well check the specs if any is curious.





